UK imposes sanctions on 22 more Russians, including deputy PM Manturov

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against 22 more Russian individuals on Nov. 30. The U.K. says they have been involved in the further mobilization of troops for Russia's war against Ukraine.

The list includes Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, "who is responsible for overseeing the Russian weapons industry and responsible for equipping mobilized troops," and Arkady Gostev, the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service, who is sanctioned for supporting the recruitment of prisoners into the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-controlled paramilitary organization.

Governors, regional heads, and other officials are also among the sanctioned individuals.

"The Russian regime’s decision to partially mobilize Russian citizens was a desperate attempt to overwhelm the valiant Ukrainians defending their territory. It has failed," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. "Today we have sanctioned individuals who have enforced this conscription, sending thousands of Russian citizens to fight in Putin’s illegal and abhorrent war."

According to the U.K. government, London has now sanctioned over 1,200 individuals and over 120 entities since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.