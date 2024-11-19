UK, Germany, Canada, Luxembourg announce additional $30 million for drone coalition funding

This audio is created with AI assistance

Multiple drone coalition countries have pledged additional funding to support Ukraine with strike and reconnaissance drones, the U.K. government website reported on Nov. 19.

The contributors include the U.K. with $9.5 million, Germany with $12.7 million, and Canada and Luxembourg, each providing $3.8 million.

The overall fund has surpassed $85 million, with $19 million of the funds coming from the U.K.

The coalition, co-led by Latvia and the UK, was launched on February 17, 2024, to strengthen Ukraine’s drone capabilities.

The coalition was established to bolster Ukraine's arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Seven countries, apart from the founding states, have joined the alliance, including Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Sweden, Estonia, and Denmark.

Ukraine is also working to scale up domestic production, aiming to produce at least 1 million drones in 2024.