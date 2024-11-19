Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
UK, Germany, Canada, Luxembourg announce additional $30 million for drone coalition funding

by Sonya Bandouil November 19, 2024 11:35 PM 1 min read
An employee works on a Raybird long-range surveillance drone at the Skyeton drone-manufacturing company, in the Kyiv region, on February 27, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Skyeton is a drone-manufacturing hub for the Ukrainian armed forces, churning out unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to support the country's defence against the Russian invasion. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Multiple drone coalition countries have pledged additional funding to support Ukraine with strike and reconnaissance drones, the U.K. government website reported on Nov. 19.

The contributors include the U.K. with $9.5 million, Germany with $12.7 million, and Canada and Luxembourg, each providing $3.8 million.

The overall fund has surpassed $85 million, with $19 million of the funds coming from the U.K.

The coalition, co-led by Latvia and the UK, was launched on February 17, 2024, to strengthen Ukraine’s drone capabilities.

The coalition was established to bolster Ukraine's arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Seven countries, apart from the founding states, have joined the alliance, including Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Sweden, Estonia, and Denmark.

Ukraine is also working to scale up domestic production, aiming to produce at least 1 million drones in 2024.

Denmark to provide over $137 million for Ukrainian defense industry
Denmark will allocate 130 million euros ($137.5 million) for the development of the Ukrainian defense industry, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Nov. 19 during a joint press briefing with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky
Author: Sonya Bandouil
