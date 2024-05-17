Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Ukrainian economy, Economy, Business
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine's economy to grow by 3% in 2024

by Abbey Fenbert May 17, 2024 4:40 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian hryvnia bills, Aug. 12, 2023. (Adrien Fillon/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Ukrainian economy will likely grow by 3 percent in 2024, the United Kingdom's Defense Ministry predicted on May 16.

The forecast aligns with previous reports from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), which both anticipated growth rates between 3 and 4 percent.

The U.K. Defense Ministry described Ukraine's wartime economy as "resilient" in the face of intensifying Russian attacks on the nation's power grid.  

"Despite attacks by Russia on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, it is likely that Ukraine will see real economic growth of around 3 percent in 2024," the ministry said.

The growth rate continues a trend of economic recovery after Ukraine suffered a staggering 29.1% fall in gross domestic product (GDP) when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

The U.K. Defense Ministry also noted that the NBU has updated its inflation forecast, projecting an 8.2 percent inflation rate for 2024 down from its previous estimate of 8.6. Inflation is expected to increase in the second half of 2024, as costs for businesses rise and the effects of last year's exceptional harvest recede.

"Continued improvements in the economic conditions of Ukraine" have led to progressively lower interest rates, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. The NBU decreased the base interest rate from 14.5 percent in March to 13.5 percent at the end of April.

Ukraine Business Roundup — (Not) getting away with murder
The following is the May 14, 2024 edition of our Ukraine Business Roundup weekly newsletter. To get the biggest news in business and tech from Ukraine directly in your inbox, subscribe here. Ukrainian businesses and industry will face more restrictions in energy use due to “significant shortages of…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:07 PM

Moldova to hold referendum on joining EU in October.

The European Council agreed to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova last December. Chisinau has moved closer to Europe over recent months amid repeated warnings that the Kremlin is attempting to carry out a destabilization campaign inside the country's borders.
8:34 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 2.

Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring two people, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on May 16.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.