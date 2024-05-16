Minister: Ukraine exported agricultural products worth $22 billion in 2023

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine harvested 80 million tons of grain and seed oil products last year and exported agricultural goods worth $22 billion, Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi announced on May 16.

According to Vysotskyi, 87% of all agricultural products are being exported from Odesa and adjacent ports.

Kyiv was forced to set up a new export route in the Black Sea last year after Russia unilaterally terminated the Black Sea grain deal. Initially envisioned as a humanitarian corridor to allow the departure of ships stranded there since the start of the full-scale war, it has since grown into a full-blown trade route.

"In 2023, Ukrainian farmers exported products worth almost $22 billion," Vysotskyi said. "This is a very important signal to the world that Ukraine is ready to produce and deliver food to those who need it. Therefore, Ukraine's role in global food security is extremely important. This is especially true when it comes to grain exports to Africa and Asia."

The official stated that he expects Ukraine to be able to sow enough grain and oilseeds to meet domestic and international export demands in 2024.

Grain exports amounted to 5.2 million metric tons in March, down from 5.8 million metric tons the month before, according to various estimates.

Over the next month, Ukraine exported more than 13 million tons of products, totaling $3.3 billion, higher than the volumes for February 2022 before the start of the full-scale invasion.

The growth was reportedly driven by the opening of an alternative sea corridor, a ship insurance program, and the expansion of Solidarity Lanes.