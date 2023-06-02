Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK intelligence: Russia faces dilemma to reinforce positions in Ukraine or within own borders

by Martin Fornusek June 2, 2023 1:49 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The recent attacks in Russian border regions create a dilemma for Moscow to either reinforce its own borders or its positions in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on June 2.

The intelligence assessment comes after the reported June 1 incursion by Russian militias that claim to fight on Ukraine's side into Belgorod Oblast.

The U.K. report adds that the Russian forces were more successful in containing the raid compared to the one conducted in May.

For that purpose, Russia deployed heavy firepower in its own territory, including attack helicopters and the TOS-1A heavy thermobaric rocket launcher, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.

The Russian anti-government militias announced the incursion into Belgorod Oblast on June 1.

Local officials reported heavy shelling in several districts, and the Russian Ministry of Defense later stated it had repelled "Ukrainian" attacks near the city of Shebekino, allegedly killing up to 50 invaders.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.