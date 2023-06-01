Russia claims to thwart new cross-border incursion after explosions reported in Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities claimed on June 1 to have repelled a new attack across the state border into Belgorod that allegedly included the shelling of settlements, Reuters reported with reference to Russian sources.

The reports come after anti-regime Russian militias fighting on Ukraine's side announced a new cross-border raid into the Russian region bordering Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast.

In the early afternoon, the Russian Volunteer Corps shared footage of the alleged incursion, reporting fights at the outskirts of the border town of Shebekino.

Another similar group, the Free Russia Legion, also announced a raid on Russian territory on June 1. One of the fighters said in a video they were near Russia's border, preparing to cross. Neither video showed any visual evidence of progress made into Russian territory.

In the morning, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported numerous instances of shelling by artillery, mortars, and Grad rockets in several districts of the oblast, but claimed there were no incursions.

According to Gladkov's Telegram, the Shebekino district experienced particularly heavy shelling, leaving 12 people injured over the day.

In the city of Belgorod, an unknown explosive device, possibly a drone, supposedly fell on the road and injured two people.

According to the Russian Volunteer Corps, it was the Russian army that fired its own artillery upon the settlements.

Later in the day, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its forces repelled an armed incursion in the vicinity of Shebekino.

According to the ministry, the attackers counted 70 "Ukrainian" fighters, five tanks, and four armored vehicles.

The Russian side responded with flamethrowers, missiles, and artillery, allegedly killing up to 50 fighters and destroying four armored vehicles, the ministry claimed.

None of these claims could be independently verified.



