Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Crimea
Edit post

Ukraine's security chief: Attacks on Russian ships, Crimean bridge 'logical and legal'

by Daria Shulzhenko August 5, 2023 12:13 PM 2 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk. (SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) chief Vasyl Maliuk made a statement on the recent surface drone attacks on Russian ships, effectively admitting that Ukraine was behind the attacks.

He said such attacks are "absolutely logical" and "completely legal."

"Any (explosions) that happen to the Russian ships or the Crimean Bridge is an absolutely logical and effective step in relation to the enemy," Maliuk said, as quoted by the SBU Telegram channel.

"Moreover, such special operations are conducted in the territorial waters of Ukraine and are completely legal," he said.

According to Maliuk, there is only one option for such attacks to stop: Russia has to leave the territorial waters of Ukraine and Ukrainian land.

"And the sooner they do it, the better it will be for them," the official said.

His comment comes after explosions were reported near the Crimean Bridge in the early hours of Aug. 5.

Local Russian-appointed officials claimed explosions were heard in Kerch, occupied Crimea, and subsequently announced a threat of attack on the Crimean Bridge. The Moscow Times Telegram channel later reported that the naval drone attack on the Kerch Strait could have potentially damaged the Russian "SIG" chemical tanker.

The SIG tanker delivered aviation fuel from Crimea to Syria, for which the United States added it to the sanctions list in 2019.

Earlier on Aug. 4, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 13 Ukrainian drones were shot down in Crimea and that two unmanned surface drones were destroyed during an attack on a naval port in Russia's Novorossiysk.

Later that day, unnamed sources in the SBU, cited by CNN and several Ukrainian media outlets, said that a Russian landing ship stationed in the naval port of Novorossiysk was damaged by one of the surface drones.

The operation was a joint endeavor between the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy, according to the unnamed sources.

While Kyiv does not generally claim responsibility for explosions reported on the occupied peninsula, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in late July that Ukraine will continue to attack targets in Crimea to reduce Russia's fighting capacity and "help save the lives of Ukrainians."

Ukraine war latest: Overnight attack reported at Russian naval port
* Russian landing ship reported damaged in alleged Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk * China to participate in Ukraine peace plan meeting * SBU says Russia preparing false flag operation to drag Belarus into war against Ukraine * Poland detains Belarusian suspected of spying for Russia * Donetsk…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.