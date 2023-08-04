Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Explosions reported near Crimean Bridge, potentially damaging Russian chemical tanker

by Rachel Amran August 5, 2023 2:04 AM 1 min read
Reported explosions in area near Crimean Bridge. (Photo taken from social networks) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions near the Crimean Bridge were reported by Russian-affiliated Telegram channels during the early hours of August 5. Despite previous reports, Russian sources claim that no explosions were recorded directly on the bridge itself.

Local Russian-appointed officials stated that explosions were heard in the occupied city of Kerch and subsequently announced a threat of attack on the Crimean Bridge. Traffic was reportedly blocked to protect the bridge.

The Moscow Times Telegram channel later revealed that the naval drone attack on the Kerch Strait could have potentially damaged the Russian "SIG" chemical tanker. According to an audio recording, sailors on the Russian SIG tanker are reporting that the ship is afloat but cannot move on its own.

The "Mercury" ship is currently working to support the SIG.

The damaged SIG tanker delivered aviation fuel from Crimea to Syria, for which the United States added it to the sanctions list in 2019.

According to Russian-state media, a group of rescuers were dispatched to the Kerch Strait following a drone attack on a chemical tanker.

This is a developing story.

Ukraine war latest: Overnight attack reported at Russian naval port
* Russian landing ship reported damaged in alleged Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk * China to participate in Ukraine peace plan meeting * SBU says Russia preparing false flag operation to drag Belarus into war against Ukraine * Poland detains Belarusian suspected of spying for Russia * Donetsk…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan

Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.