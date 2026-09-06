Trump's first call after peace talks briefing will be Putin, source says

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin after being briefed by his representatives on the latest round of peace talks in Kyiv and Moscow, a U.S. official told the Kyiv Independent.

Trump will consult with his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, before calling Putin and then speaking with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the official said. The calls will likely take place on Sept. 7.

Witkoff and Kushner made their first visit to Kyiv on Sept. 6, where they met with Zelensky and held talks with his team a day after sitting down to talks with Putin in Moscow. The efforts are intended to advance negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

The White House said the Moscow talks included "substantive plans for next steps," though neither side announced a breakthrough. In a press conference following the talks, Zelensky indicated that the recent peace push would not lead to an end to the war anytime soon, while Kushner indicated to reporters that the U.S. hoped to return to trilateral negotiations with both Russia and Ukraine.

The Kyiv meeting marked Witkoff and Kushner's first visit to Ukraine. The pair's arrival came after repeated invitations from Kyiv, with the envoys having previously traveled repeatedly to Moscow for meetings with Putin and other senior Russian officials.

Their talks with Zelensky followed months of stalled diplomacy amid the U.S. war against Iran. Previous U.S.-led negotiations centered on territory, security guarantees, and the terms of any ceasefire or peace agreement, with little progress achieved.

Trump has previously spoken directly with Putin following meetings between the Russian leader and U.S. envoys. Trump has also held calls with Putin before and after meeting with Ukrainian representatives, including his in-person meeting with Zelensky in Mar-a-Lago in December 2025.



