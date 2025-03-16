Trump-Putin phone call expected this week, White House envoy says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to hold a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, said on March 16.

“I expect that there will be a call with both presidents this week, and we’re also continuing to engage and have a conversation with the Ukrainians,” Witkoff told CNN after meeting Putin in Moscow on March 13.

Witkoff has said the few-hour-long talks with Putin went well, and that he believes he expected the phone call between the two presidents to be "really good and positive."

"We're bridging the gap between two sides," he said.

"The four regions are of critical importance here," Witkoff said, referring to Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, which are partially or occupied by Russian troops.

Witkoff also said that the U.S. is holding discussions with Ukraine, Russia, and European allies, including France, the U.K., Finland, and Norway.

The expected phone call comes as Trump tries to end the war at any cost. European allies and Ukraine have warned that a rushed peace deal without adequate security guarantees won't result in a prolonged peace.

The U.S. is currently trying to enforce a potential 30-day ceasefire in the war. Kyiv agreed to this during talks in Jeddah on March 11, after which Washington resumed military and intelligence support for Ukraine.