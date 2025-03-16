The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump-Putin phone call expected this week, White House envoy says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read
Steve Witkoff, US special envoy to the Middle East, during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. President Donald Trump signed an executive action he said would direct officials to create a sovereign wealth fund for the US, following through on an idea he floated during the presidential campaign. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to hold a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, said on March 16.

“I expect that there will be a call with both presidents this week, and we’re also continuing to engage and have a conversation with the Ukrainians,” Witkoff told CNN after meeting Putin in Moscow on March 13.

Witkoff has said the few-hour-long talks with Putin went well, and that he believes he expected the phone call between the two presidents to be "really good and positive."

"We're bridging the gap between two sides," he said.

"The four regions are of critical importance here," Witkoff said, referring to Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, which are partially or occupied by Russian troops.

Witkoff also said that the U.S. is holding discussions with Ukraine, Russia, and European allies, including France, the U.K., Finland,  and Norway.

The expected phone call comes as Trump tries to end the war at any cost. European allies and Ukraine have warned that a rushed peace deal without adequate security guarantees won't result in a prolonged peace.

The U.S. is currently trying to enforce a potential 30-day ceasefire in the war. Kyiv agreed to this during talks in Jeddah on March 11, after which Washington resumed military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Inside Ukraine's desperate fight to stabilize Donbas front.

Amid the escalating geopolitical circus, Ukrainian soldiers fighting in between order and chaos assert that the only way to stop Russia remains on the battlefield. The Kyiv Independent spent two weeks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, speaking to infantry and artillery commanders, medics, and the civilians now coming into Russia's line of fire.
