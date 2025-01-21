Skip to content
Trump team may meet Ukrainian delegation in early February, MP says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 21, 2025 6:44 PM 2 min read
Lawmaker and parliamentary leader of the Servant of the People's party David Arakhamia talks to the media as he arrives for the Renew Europe Leader's pre-summit meeting, in Brussels, on June 29, 2023. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images)
Members of U.S. President Donald Trump's team may meet a Ukrainian delegation during Ukraine Week in Washington in early February, David Arakhamia, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's faction in parliament, said on Jan. 21.

"We are now working to ensure that the relevant meetings are held at the inter-parliamentary level and other levels," he said, as cited by Interfax Ukraine.

Following his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump reiterated his intent to pursue a peace deal in Ukraine but offered few specifics.

Trump has instructed his aides to arrange a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly after his inauguration, CNN reported on Jan. 19.

The U.S. president told reporters on Jan. 20 that Putin is "destroying Russia by not making a deal" while acknowledging doubts about Moscow's willingness to negotiate.

The Trump administration's Ukraine peace envoy, Keith Kellogg, was expected to visit Ukraine before Trump's inauguration.

However, he postponed his visit due to the U.S. Logan Act, which restricts unauthorized negotiations with foreign governments, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi explained on Jan. 10.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Jan. 15 that Kyiv and Moscow must make concessions to achieve peace, signaling potential challenges in crafting a mutually acceptable agreement.

Putin is ‘destroying Russia by not making a deal’ to end war, Trump says
U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “destroying Russia” by failing to reach a peace deal on Ukraine, Trump told reporters at the White House on Jan. 20.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
