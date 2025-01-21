Trump team may meet Ukrainian delegation in early February, MP says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Members of U.S. President Donald Trump's team may meet a Ukrainian delegation during Ukraine Week in Washington in early February, David Arakhamia, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's faction in parliament, said on Jan. 21.

"We are now working to ensure that the relevant meetings are held at the inter-parliamentary level and other levels," he said, as cited by Interfax Ukraine.

Following his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump reiterated his intent to pursue a peace deal in Ukraine but offered few specifics.

Trump has instructed his aides to arrange a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly after his inauguration, CNN reported on Jan. 19.

The U.S. president told reporters on Jan. 20 that Putin is "destroying Russia by not making a deal" while acknowledging doubts about Moscow's willingness to negotiate.

The Trump administration's Ukraine peace envoy, Keith Kellogg, was expected to visit Ukraine before Trump's inauguration.

However, he postponed his visit due to the U.S. Logan Act, which restricts unauthorized negotiations with foreign governments, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi explained on Jan. 10.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Jan. 15 that Kyiv and Moscow must make concessions to achieve peace, signaling potential challenges in crafting a mutually acceptable agreement.