Trump says he hopes Ukraine 'moves quickly' as peace talks continue

U.S. President Donald Trump said Dec. 18 that he hopes Ukraine will move quickly amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war.

Trump made the comments while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, responding to a question about an upcoming meeting this weekend in Florida focused on Ukraine.

"Well, they're getting close to something, but I hope Ukraine moves quickly," Trump said.

"I hope Ukraine moves quickly," he reiterated, "because Russia is there."

He warned that delays could shift Russia's position. "Every time they take too much time, then Russia changes their mind," he said.

"There's a chance we can get this done, maybe soon," Trump added.

The comments came as Ukrainian delegates plan to travel to the United States to meet with American officials on Dec. 19-20 to discuss peace efforts.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the talks will focus on a 20-point peace plan, security guarantees, reconstruction, and related steps and documents. European officials may also attend, he said.

The diplomatic activity comes amid a renewed U.S.-led push to broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow, even as the two sides remain far apart on key issues.