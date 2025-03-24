The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, Ukraine, Oil, Russian oil industry, Krasnodar Krai, Oil refineries
Edit post

Fire at Russian oil depot in Krasnodar Krai continues for 5th day after drone strike, authorities claim

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 24, 2025 10:41 AM 1 min read
Screenshot from a video allegedly showing fire on Russia’s Kavkazskaya oil pumping station overnight of March 24, 2025. (Screenshot / ASTRA).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Firefighters continue battling a fire at an oil depot near the village of Kavkazskaya in Russia's Krasnodar Krai for the fifth day after a drone attack, local authorities claimed on March 24.

Ukrainian drones struck the Kavkazskaya oil pumping station overnight on March 19, damaging infrastructure and igniting a fire, Moscow claimed earlier.

The fire has since spread to 2,000 square meters (21,500 square feet), with one of the storage tanks and the oil products inside still burning, according to the region's administration.

The Kavkazskaya oil transshipment point is a key facility for Russia's energy exports, linking a railroad oil terminal with the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station.

The facility is part of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system, which pumps up to 6 million metric tons of oil annually.

The reported attack came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have ordered a pause on strikes against energy infrastructure after a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kyiv said it agreed to the energy ceasefire in principle but accused Russia of continuing its aerial strikes.

Ukraine has carried out strikes on Russian refineries, oil depots, and defense industry facilities to disrupt Moscow's ability to sustain its full-scale invasion.

US-Russia talks begin in Saudi Arabia, Russian media reports
The meeting, which comes only a day after talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, is expected to focus on a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and a broader truce.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.