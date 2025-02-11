Trump envoy who negotiated prisoner release secretly assigned to help end Ukraine war, NYT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, has been secretly tasked with helping negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Feb. 11, citing undisclosed sources.

The news comes on the same day the White House announced that Witkoff successfully negotiated a deal with Russia to secure the release of imprisoned American teacher, Marc Fogel.

Trump directed Witkoff weeks ago to expand his role beyond the Middle East and help play a part in the Ukraine peace process, multiple people told the NYT.

While Trump has already appointed retired general Keith Kellogg as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, he believes Witkoff can successfully manage negotiations with the Russian side, sources said.

Witkoff, a real estate billionaire, is a close personal friend of Trump. He flew to Russia himself to fly Fogel out of the country on his private jet — the first time a senior U.S. official has been known to visit Moscow since 2021.

According to the NYT's sources, Witkoff spoke directly with close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his visit. Sources said Witkoff has also discussed Ukraine with contacts in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz called the deal to relase Fogel an "exchange," but it is not clear what Russia is gaining in the agreement. Waltz also said the deal marked a sign of progress toward ending "the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine."

Witkoff's authority regarding the Ukraine-Russia peace process is unclear, the NYT reported.

Trump has repeatedly pledged to broker a swift peace deal to end the full-scale war, now nearing its third year. Kellogg, who is set to visit Ukraine on Feb. 20, is reportedly preparing several options for a ceasefire deal to be presented to the White House.

Trump claimed on Feb. 9 that he was in contact with Putin and had discussed ending the war in Ukraine with the Russian leader. U.S. and Russian officials have not confirmed or denied these claims.