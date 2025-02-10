Kellogg 'preparing options' for ending war in Ukraine to present to Trump, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is still "preparing options" for ending Russia's war in Ukraine to present them to the president later, Semafor reported on Feb. 10, citing three Western officials familiar with the talks.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has been aiming to reach a deal within the first 100 days.

Yet, Trump's team has not revealed how it plans to end the Russian invasion and announced that it will not present its plan at the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16.

Kellogg said that the proposals are still in development during one meeting with U.S. allies, according to Semafor. The envoy also noted that he is eager to meet and coordinate with all officials of each NATO country.

Speaking to Fox News on Feb. 1, Kellogg claimed Trump has a "reliable plan" to end the war, which would involve "pressuring not only Moscow but also Kyiv" while offering incentives to both sides.

Washington and Kyiv are reportedly discussing providing access to Ukraine's rare earths and "other things," though the U.S. president did not specify further.

Trump has previously suggested that Ukraine could provide rare earth minerals in exchange for U.S. aid, a proposal Kyiv has been open to discussing.

Trump's special envoy is also expected to visit Ukraine later this month for talks with Ukrainian officials.