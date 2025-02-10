Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donald Trump
Edit post

Kellogg 'preparing options' for ending war in Ukraine to present to Trump, media reports

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2025 8:39 PM 2 min read
Keith Kellogg, former national security advisor, during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda summit in Washington, D.C., US, July 25, 2022. The non-profit think tank was formed last year by former cabinet members and top officials in the Trump administration to create platforms based on his policies. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is still "preparing options" for ending Russia's war in Ukraine to present them to the president later, Semafor reported on Feb. 10, citing three Western officials familiar with the talks.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has been aiming to reach a deal within the first 100 days.

Yet, Trump's team has not revealed how it plans to end the Russian invasion and announced that it will not present its plan at the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16.

Kellogg said that the proposals are still in development during one meeting with U.S. allies, according to Semafor. The envoy also noted that he is eager to meet and coordinate with all officials of each NATO country.

Speaking to Fox News on Feb. 1, Kellogg claimed Trump has a "reliable plan" to end the war, which would involve "pressuring not only Moscow but also Kyiv" while offering incentives to both sides.

Washington and Kyiv are reportedly discussing providing access to Ukraine's rare earths and "other things," though the U.S. president did not specify further.

Trump has previously suggested that Ukraine could provide rare earth minerals in exchange for U.S. aid, a proposal Kyiv has been open to discussing.

Trump's special envoy is also expected to visit Ukraine later this month for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Trump claims ‘progress’ on ending Russia-Ukraine war, confirms contact with Putin
“If we are talking, I don’t want to tell you about the conversations. I do believe we’re making progress,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.