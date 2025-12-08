0 members on board

Trump 'disappointed,' claims Zelensky hasn't read US peace plan

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. ( Allison Robbert/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said Dec. 7 he was "disappointed" that President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly had not yet reviewed a U.S. peace proposal to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Trump said his administration has been in communication with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior Ukrainian officials.

"We've been speaking to President Putin, and we've been speaking to Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelensky," Trump said. "And I have to say I'm a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn't yet read the proposal. That was as of a few hours ago."

"Russia's fine with it. You know, Russia would rather have the whole country, when you think of it," he added.

Trump's remarks came a day after his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said a peace agreement to end Russia's war appeared to be nearing completion.

Earlier in the week, Ukraine's top negotiators arrived in Miami on Dec. 4 to continue discussions on peace efforts with Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Their visit came amid heightened diplomatic activity following the leak of a U.S.-backed 28-point plan that many viewed as pressuring Ukraine toward capitulation in Russia's full-scale war.

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

