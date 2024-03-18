Skip to content
News Feed, Kherson Oblast, Drones, Ukraine, Beryslav
Three men killed in Kherson Oblast while disassembling found drone

by Kateryna Denisova March 18, 2024 10:30 PM 2 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three residents of Lvove village in Kherson Oblast were killed on March 18 as a result of the munition detonation, the region's Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Three men, aged 45, 55, and 67, found a first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drone in a yard and started to disassemble it, when the munition detonated, according to Prokudin.

Over 270 Ukrainians, including 14 children, have been killed by mines and other explosives since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Serhii Reva, the head of the State Emergency Service’s humanitarian demining department, said on Feb. 29.

"All three (men) were seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital," the governor said, urging local residents to be careful and not to pick up suspicious items.

The village of Lvove in Beryslav district, is located on the west bank of the Dnipro River and was liberated along with Kherson and other regional settlements in the 2022 fall counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth
Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:25 AM

Russia claims Belgorod strike injures 1.

Russian state news agency TASS claimed on March 18 that a morning attack on the city of Belgorod injured one person, marking the third consecutive day of reports of attacks against the city.
