Three men killed in Kherson Oblast while disassembling found drone

Three residents of Lvove village in Kherson Oblast were killed on March 18 as a result of the munition detonation, the region's Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Three men, aged 45, 55, and 67, found a first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drone in a yard and started to disassemble it, when the munition detonated, according to Prokudin.

Over 270 Ukrainians, including 14 children, have been killed by mines and other explosives since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Serhii Reva, the head of the State Emergency Service’s humanitarian demining department, said on Feb. 29.

"All three (men) were seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital," the governor said, urging local residents to be careful and not to pick up suspicious items.

The village of Lvove in Beryslav district, is located on the west bank of the Dnipro River and was liberated along with Kherson and other regional settlements in the 2022 fall counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.