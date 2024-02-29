Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, mines, Casualties
Edit post

Official: Over 270 Ukrainians killed by mines, explosives during full-scale invasion

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 29, 2024 8:31 PM 1 min read
This photograph shows a warning sign which reads "Dangerous! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a demining operation in Hrakove village, Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 270 Ukrainians, including 14 children, have been killed by mines and other explosives since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, an official within Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Feb. 29.

Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its all-out war against the country, threatening thousands of people with deaths or injuries, according to Ukrainian officials.

Clearing the land will be a massive and years-long undertaking.

Explosions caused by mines or other explosive objects left by troops have injured 614 people in Ukraine, including 74 children, Serhii Reva, the head of the State Emergency Service’s humanitarian demining department, said at a press conference.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, deminers have neutralized over 470,000 explosive objects and cleared more than 1,170 square kilometers of land, according to Reva.

Multiple countries have been assisting Ukraine with demining efforts, providing training and equipment.

The U.S. donated over one million dollars in demining equipment to Ukraine's State Special Transport Service earlier in February.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

