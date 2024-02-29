Official: Over 270 Ukrainians killed by mines, explosives during full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 270 Ukrainians, including 14 children, have been killed by mines and other explosives since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, an official within Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Feb. 29.

Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its all-out war against the country, threatening thousands of people with deaths or injuries, according to Ukrainian officials.

Clearing the land will be a massive and years-long undertaking.

Explosions caused by mines or other explosive objects left by troops have injured 614 people in Ukraine, including 74 children, Serhii Reva, the head of the State Emergency Service’s humanitarian demining department, said at a press conference.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, deminers have neutralized over 470,000 explosive objects and cleared more than 1,170 square kilometers of land, according to Reva.

Multiple countries have been assisting Ukraine with demining efforts, providing training and equipment.

The U.S. donated over one million dollars in demining equipment to Ukraine's State Special Transport Service earlier in February.