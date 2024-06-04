'These weeks will determine this year' – Zelensky describes critical situation facing Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said despite it only being the beginning of June, the coming weeks could determine the fate of the war in Ukraine for the rest of the year.

Speaking during his daily address on June 4, Zelensky said Russia's main and strongest attacks were currently in the Donetsk Oblast, where Moscow's forces are steadily advancing and which remains the Kremlin's primary target.

As Kyiv Independent has reported, Russian troops moving west from the ruins of Bakhmut and Avdiivka have been able to overrun a dozen small villages and come close to Chasiv Yar.

Elsewhere on the battlefield, Zelensky reiterated that the situation in Kharkiv Oblast had been "stabilized" and thanked "each commander and soldier" involved in the effort.

I am grateful to every unit, commander, and soldier who helped stabilize the Kharkiv direction.



He also said he had received reports from ministries about the production and procurement of drones which he added had played a critical role on the battlefield in recent weeks in the face of delays of Western weaponry.

"At a time when we were expecting artillery supplies from our partners, FPV drones actually saved the front," he said.

Alluding to the wider difficulties currently facing Ukraine, Zelensky said the coming weeks "will define the entire summer and, in many ways, the entire year."

"Both in terms of the peace summit, rallying the world around Ukraine, our relations with the EU, front line positions, and domestic production," he added.

While some 107 states and international organizations have confirmed their participation in Ukraine's global peace summit, there have been some notable snubs.

Saudi Arabia does not plan to be present due to the fact that Russia has not been invited, it was reported on June 2.

And on June 3, the White House said U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend, confirming that President Joe Biden would miss the event as it clashes with a campaign fundraiser he is set to attend alongside, among others, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Jimmy Kimmel.