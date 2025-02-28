Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, France, Emmanuel Macron, War, Ukraine, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

'There is an aggressor, which is Russia,' says Macron after Zelensky-Trump clash

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 28, 2025 9:42 PM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron talks during the press conference with the media at the end of the EU Summit in Brussels on Feb. 1, 2024. (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that Russia is the aggressor in its war against Ukraine following a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Feb. 28.

"There is an aggressor, which is Russia, and an attacked people, which is Ukraine," Macron told reporters in Portugal.

He emphasized that supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia was the right decision three years ago and remains so today.

"We must thank all those who helped, and we must respect those who have been fighting since the beginning," he added.

Zelensky met Trump in the Oval Office as the two leaders were expected to sign a framework deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

His visit followed weeks of tense negotiations. Ukraine rejected two initial draft proposals, arguing that they imposed one-sided obligations on Kyiv without security commitments from Washington.

The meeting ended without a deal after a 45-minute press briefing between Zelensky and Trump turned heated over U.S. aid to Ukraine and the conditions of a potential peace deal with Russia.

Following the talks, Trump said that Zelensky "is not ready for peace" and accused him of disrespecting the U.S. in the Oval Office.

"He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Zelensky left the White House early without signing a mineral deal with the United States following a heated exchange with Trump.

Macron's trip to Portugal followed a visit to Washington, where he sought to convince Trump to commit to post-war security guarantees for Ukraine.

The French president has reportedly failed to receive any clear commitments from Trump, with an undisclosed EU official describing the trip as a "waste of time" in comments for Politico.

The issue of security guarantees has been linked to the potential deployment of a European-led peacekeeping force in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

The Washington Post reported on Feb. 17 that up to 30,000 European troops could be sent to Ukraine to monitor a ceasefire.

Polish PM Tusk says Ukraine ‘not alone’ after Trump-Zelensky clash
“Dear Volodymyr Zelensky, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:43 PM

Zelensky thanks US after tense meeting with Trump.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."
5:29 PM
Video

How Ukrainians fund their own fight against Russia.

While Ukraine heavily relies on foreign aid, the country’s war effort is also funded by its own people. In 2024 alone, individual volunteers and fundraisers have raised nearly $1 billion to buy critical weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military. But why do ordinary Ukrainians continue donating when international aid exists? And how has Ukraine’s unique culture of giving become a lifeline for the country’s survival?
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.