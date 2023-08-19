Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Guardian: Convicts returning to Russia after fighting for Wagner strike fear in Russian women

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 19, 2023 11:42 AM 2 min read
Joint training of Wagner fighters and Belarusian soldiers in Belarus, July 23, 2023. (Source: Belarusian Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Guardian reported on Aug. 19 that convicts returning to Russia as free men after fighting for the Wagner mercenary group in Ukraine have led Russian women to fear increased threats of murder, rape, and domestic violence in the country.

Wagner group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin is believed to have begun recruiting prisoners in mid-2022 to fight alongside Wagner mercenaries and the regular Russian military in Ukraine and offered them amnesty if they survived six months on the battlefield.

However, Prigozhin claimed in early February that Wagner had "completely stopped" recruiting prisoners to fight alongside Wagner mercenaries and the regular Russian military in Ukraine.

In late June, Prigozhin said that as many as 32,000 prisoners had already returned to Russia after fulfilling their military contracts. Many of them were convicted for committing violent crimes against women.

According to the Guardian, one of those convicts includes Vladislav Kanyus, who gained notoriety across Russia in 2020 for brutally murdering his ex-girlfriend Vera Pekhteleva.

Kanyus was sentenced to 17 years in prison but Pekhteleva’s mother received two photographs from an anonymous account on WhatsApp in mid-May showing that he was free and fighting in Ukraine.

The Guardian wrote that Pekhteleva's family put in an official request to prison authorities to confirm whether or not Kanyus was still in prison but they were told that he had been transferred to a prison in Russia's Rostov region, which is located near the Ukrainian border, and disappeared.

Vyacheslav Samoilov is another Russian convict who went to fight in Ukraine for the Wagner Group, according to the Guardian. Samoilov murdered 33-year-old Olga Shlyamina in March 2021 and dismembered and hid her body.

The families of victims who were murdered and those who survived violent crimes now live in fear for their safety, as they are aware that the perpetrators of these crimes are no longer incarcerated and could be roaming free in Russia.

"They are returning to a situation where they will now be setting the rules of the game. They are all super-traumatized, nobody is working with them to socialize them, and I think there will be a wave of murder, rape, and domestic violence," Alena Popova, a Russian women’s rights activist, told the Guardian.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 7 – Why Russia relies on private militaries, like Wagner, for its war effort
“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues. Episode #7 is dedicated to Russian private military companies, how they operate, and the role…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
