Founder: 32,000 prisoners who fought for Wagner returned to Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 19, 2023 2:14 AM
Screenshot from a video published on May 5 by Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service announcing the mercenary group's planned exit from Bakhmut. (Prigozhin's press service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As many as 32,000 former prisoners have returned home after their contracts with Russian mercenary group Wagner expired, the group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on June 18, as cited by his press office.

Prigozhin added that the prisoners whose Wagner contracts expired had committed 83 crimes after they returned to Russia. He claimed that this crime rate is less than for other former convicts.

In January Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, said that nearly 80% of Russian prisoners recruited by Wagner had been killed, injured, or captured by Ukraine.

In May, Prigozhin said that about 10,000 prisoners, or one fifth of the total number of prisoners recruited by Wagner, had been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine.  

In 2022, the Russian authorities allowed Wagner to recruit prisoners in Russian jails. Under this procedure, they were pardoned in exchange for military service.

In January, Prigozhin announced that the mercenary group had stopped recruiting prisoners. Currently, the Defense Ministry is recruiting inmates from Russian prisons instead of Wagner.

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

