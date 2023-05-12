This Week in Ukraine Ep. 7 – Why Russia relies on private militaries, like Wagner, for its war effort

This audio is created with AI assistance

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Episode #7 is dedicated to Russian private military companies, how they operate, and the role they play in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Anastasiia is joined by the Kyiv Independent reporter Igor Kossov.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Anna Yakutenko.