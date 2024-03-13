Skip to content
Syrskyi visits front line, says Russia failed to occupy new settlements

by Kateryna Denisova March 13, 2024 3:50 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi (Oleksandr Syrskyi/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

All settlements that Russian forces are trying to occupy remain under control of Ukraine's Armed Forces, despite the difficult situation in the eastern sector, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on March 13, following a visit to the front line.

Syrskyi's statement came after the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on March 12 its troops had allegedly captured the village of Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, which Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Tavria Group, denied in a comment to Liga.net outlet.

The general worked with two brigades and met Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine's forces fighting in the southeast, in a sector where he said "the situation is gradually becoming more complicated and there is a threat of Russians moving forward."

Russia continues to advance near the settlements of Terny, Ivanivske, Berdychi, Tonenke in Donetsk Oblast and Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the commander-in-chief reported.

In other sectors of the front, which Syrskyi did not specify, the activity of Russian forces "has noticeably decreased," the general said, suggesting that this followed "extremely heavy losses" of Moscow after two weeks of fierce fighting.

"This happened due to timely managerial decisions to strengthen the defense of this sector of the front, timely replacement of units which lost their combat capability, as well as due to the courage and resilience of our soldiers," Syrskyi said.

He also said that decisions had been made to reinforce the troops with reserves, ammunition, and electronic warfare equipment, needed for further defense.

Lykhovii reported on March 4 that Ukrainian forces have stalled the Russian military's advances in some areas west of the recently captured city of Avdiivka, while Russia controlled parts of Berdychi and Tonenke, according to him.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told French broadcaster BFMTV on March 11 that the situation on the frontline "is better than it has been in the past few months."

Ukraine was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka, a key front-line city in Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 17 and from other nearby villages weeks later. Russia is intensifying offensive actions along the front as Ukraine's Armed Forces face severe ammunition shortages due to delays in U.S. aid.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
7:07 AM

Armenia threatens to leave Russian-led CSTO.

Armenia will leave the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the military alliance fails to address Armenia's collective security concerns, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on March 12.
6:02 AM

UNICEF grant to provide $18 million in education funding.

Ukraine will receive $18 million from Education Cannot Wait, a UNICEF-backed fund, to provide educational support to children affected by the war, Ukraine's Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced in a signing ceremony at the United Nations in New York on March 12.
1:48 AM

Russia strikes Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 children, 1 adult.

Russian forces fired at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 82 times on March 12, striking 14 communities. Five children were wounded in the Velyka Pysarivka community, and one man received injuries following Russia's shelling of Myropillia village, the local military administration reported.
