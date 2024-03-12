Russia claims it has taken control of Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on March 12 that its troops had captured the village of Nevelske in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

The potential loss of the village, which has not been confirmed by Ukraine, would create the possibility for Russian forces to attack the embattled city of Krasnohorivka, located less than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) away.

Russia has been slowly advancing on the battlefield, illustrated by its capture of Avdiivka in February. Ukrainian forces have been facing ammunition shortages after months of repelling Russia’s renewed offensive.

Within several days of the loss of Avdiivka, Ukraine's military withdrew from the neighboring villages of Lastochkyne, Severne, and Stepove.

Both Ukrainian and Western officials have attributed the recent military setbacks in part to the ongoing impasse in Congress over U.S. aid to Ukraine, which has stretched into its sixth month.