Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast
Military: Ukraine withdraws from Stepove and Severne villages near Avdiivka

by Kateryna Hodunova February 27, 2024 4:37 PM 2 min read
Soldiers on the Armored Infantry Vehicle 2 (BMP-2) on the road to the city, the outskirts of Avdiivka on Feb. 14, 2024, in Avdiivka district, Donetsk Oblast. (Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have withdrawn from Stepove and Severne villages near Avdiivka, Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Tavria Group, said on national television on Feb. 27.

The two villages are located north of Lastochkyne, which was occupied by Russian troops on Feb. 26. Before the start of the full-scale invasion, around 100 people lived in Stepove and Severne.

Military: Ukraine withdraws from Lastochkyne near Avdiivka
Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the village of Lastochkyne near the recently captured Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Tavria Group, said on national television on Feb. 26.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Lykhovii said battles for Stepove and Severne had took place on Feb. 27.

According to Lykhovii, Russia has increased the number of assault units. The spokesperson said that some of them can reach the number of a company, which is up to 250 soldiers.

Ukraine withdrew from the small industrial city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 17 amid ammunition shortages after months of repelling Russia’s renewed offensive.

After the occupation of Avdiivka, Russia intensified its offensive efforts in various parts of Ukraine’s front line, likely in order to stretch Ukrainian forces, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its Feb. 21 intelligence update.

Ukrainian soldiers recall retreat from Avdiivka – on foot, leaving their wounded behind
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent does not disclose the soldiers’ full names since they were not authorized to speak with the press. DONETSK OBLAST – As Russian forces closed in on a Ukrainian pocket southeast of Avdiivka, infantryman Oleh heard the order clearly: “There will be no evacuation. Le…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Ex-lawmaker Pashynskyi released on bail.

Former lawmaker Serhii Pashynskyi, suspected of illegally appropriating almost 100,000 metric tons of state-owned oil in 2014, was released from custody on bail, Pashynski said on social media on Feb. 27. The bail was set at Hr 272.5 million ($7.1 million).
