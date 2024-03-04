Skip to content
Military: Ukraine stalls Russian advances in some areas near Avdiivka

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2024 12:08 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Soldiers on the Armored Infantry Vehicle 2 (BMP-2) on the road to the city, the outskirts of Avdiivka on Feb. 14, 2024. (Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces have stalled the Russian military's advances in some areas west of the recently captured city of Avdiivka, Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Tavria Group, reported on March 4.

Ukraine was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka, a key front-line city in Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 17 and from other nearby villages weeks later. Russia is intensifying offensive actions along the front as Ukraine's Armed Forces face severe ammunition shortages due to delays in U.S. aid.

Ukraine’s military has managed to stabilize the situation and slow down Russian advances near the villages of Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske west of Avdiivka, Lykhovii said on national television.

Russia controls parts of Berdychi and Tonenke, but "the Defense Forces are doing their job, inflicting significant losses on the enemy," added Lykhovii.

Moscow is reinforcing its troops to capture Novomykhailivka near Marinka, which has become one of the hottest areas of the front, Lykhovii told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on the same day.

"There are more assaults there every day than in the Avdiivka sector. For example, yesterday there were 20 (attacks) in the Avdiivka sector and 30 assaults in Novomykhailivka and its outskirts."

Russian troops have also been focusing their efforts near Chasiv Yar, a city west of occupied Bakhmut.

Russia sees Chasiv Yar as crucial for further advances toward Kostyantinivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk, according to the Ukrainian military.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

11:03 PM

Ukraine, Spain start talks on security guarantees.

Ukraine and Spain began negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees under the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, the Presidential Office reported on March 4.
8:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Support Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Dmytro Hereha as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces, replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets, according to his decrees published on March 4.
