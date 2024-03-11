Skip to content
Zelensky: Ukraine building 2,000 kilometers of fortifications

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2024 4:37 PM 1 min read
Barbed anti-personnel wire is seen where a reconnaissance battalion is analyzing the front edge of the forest, looking for a place for fortifications and planning to build new roads on Jan. 28, 2024 (Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is building 2,000 kilometers of fortifications, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Telegram on March 11, following a meeting with military commanders and ministers.

In the fall of 2023, the authorities received criticism for slow progress on fortifying defensive lines. A working group was established in November to coordinate fortification efforts.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported in January that the government had allocated around Hr 17.5 billion ($466 million) for the construction of fortifications, calling it a "record amount."

Zelensky said that during the meeting, he received a report from Shmyhal on the "pace of construction of new defense lines."

The construction of 2,000 kilometers  (1,240 miles) of fortifications across three lines of defense is "a massive task, but the pace is good," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said he also received "detailed reports from the command regarding the situation on the battlefield," as well as reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin regarding ammunition supplies to the front line.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on March 7 that Ukrainian troops are building fortifications in expectation of a Russian offensive in the spring, though there are worries that the progress is not fast enough.

UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine increasing fortifications along the front line
Ukraine has “almost certainly” accelerated the construction of defensive fortifications along several areas of the front line, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its March 10 report.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.