Syrskyi condemns recent violence against draft officers, calls for investigation

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on Feb. 3 condemned recent violent attacks against enlistment officers, calling for a full investigation and punishment of the perpetrators.

"In a short time, unfortunately, three shameful acts of violence occurred in different regions, in which servicemen were injured," Syrskyi said.

In Poltava Oblast, a draft officer was shot dead overnight on Jan. 31 while escorting conscripts to the 199th training center. The alleged perpetrator was detained soon after.

In Rivne, an explosive device detonated by an unknown attacker on Feb. 1 injured several service members, leaving one in serious condition. Another explosion on Feb. 2 in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, lightly wounded a service member.

"We expect a full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," Syrskyi said.

Ukraine has faced significant challenges in mobilizing troops to compensate for losses and rotate soldiers who have been on the front lines since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Corruption schemes to avoid service have further complicated recruitment efforts.

Syrskyi acknowledged ongoing issues with the enlistment but emphasized the importance of public support for the military.

"The national defense of Ukraine is impossible without public support for the army and respect for the military," he said.