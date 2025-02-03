Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine, War, Mobilization, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

Syrskyi condemns recent violence against draft officers, calls for investigation

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 3, 2025 11:51 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on April 27, 2024. (Oleksandr Syrskyi/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on Feb. 3 condemned recent violent attacks against enlistment officers, calling for a full investigation and punishment of the perpetrators.

"In a short time, unfortunately, three shameful acts of violence occurred in different regions, in which servicemen were injured," Syrskyi said.

In Poltava Oblast, a draft officer was shot dead overnight on Jan. 31 while escorting conscripts to the 199th training center. The alleged perpetrator was detained soon after.

In Rivne, an explosive device detonated by an unknown attacker on Feb. 1 injured several service members, leaving one in serious condition. Another explosion on Feb. 2 in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, lightly wounded a service member.

"We expect a full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," Syrskyi said.

Ukraine has faced significant challenges in mobilizing troops to compensate for losses and rotate soldiers who have been on the front lines since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Corruption schemes to avoid service have further complicated recruitment efforts.

Syrskyi acknowledged ongoing issues with the enlistment but emphasized the importance of public support for the military.

"The national defense of Ukraine is impossible without public support for the army and respect for the military," he said.

Key Russian, North Korean officers killed in Ukraine’s strike on Kursk Oblast command post, Zelensky says
“It was our military target, a fair one. There was a missile attack from our side and various types of weapons; a complex attack was launched against them,” President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Associated Press on Feb. 2.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:41 AM

Ukrainian FM calls Putin’s remarks on Zelensky’s legitimacy 'absurd.'

"Putin's remarks about the legitimacy of Ukraine's President are absurd. During his quarter-century stay in the Kremlin, Ukraine saw three presidents change in fair elections; President Trump returned for a second term after an impressive victory. This is democracy and legitimacy," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on Feb. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.