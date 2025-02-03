Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Kursk Oblast, North Korea, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Russian losses
Edit post

Key Russian, North Korean officers killed in Ukraine's strike on Kursk Oblast command post, Zelensky says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 3, 2025 8:54 AM 2 min read
Zelensky visits media on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian strike on a Russian command post in Kursk Oblast killed dozens of Russian and North Korean officers, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Associated Press on Feb. 2.

"There was a strong operation by our military — they hit their central command post in the Kursk direction. And they lost key officers of Russia and North Korea," Zelensky said in an interview.

The strike, allegedly conducted by Ukraine's Missile and Artillery Forces on Jan. 31, targeted the command post of Russia's Kursk group of forces in the city of Rylsk.

"It was our military target, a fair one. There was a missile attack from our side and various types of weapons; a complex attack was launched against them," Zelensky added.

The president also claimed that Russia had deployed around 12,000 North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast, of whom more than 4,000 "had been lost."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

"They lost the combat capability of this first package of North Koreans. I can't call them anything else because it's a package — they don't know where they're going, and they're fighting against a country they've never been to," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian forces launched a cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast in early August 2024, allegedly seizing about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory.

While Ukraine has since then lost roughly half of that area, the fighting continues. Kyiv hopes to leverage its presence in Kursk Oblast in potential peace negotiations.

Last fall, North Korean troops were deployed to the area to support Russian forces in countering the Ukrainian incursion.

North Korean troops have not been seen in the areas where Ukraine's Special Operations Forces are fighting for roughly three weeks, the unit's spokesperson, Colonel Oleksandr Kindratenko, told the Kyiv Independent on Jan. 31.

The comment came as undisclosed Ukrainian and U.S. officials told The New York Times that North Korean troops had been pulled from the front lines after suffering heavy casualties.

Ukraine’s drones reportedly strike Russian energy facilities in Astrakhan, Volgograd oblasts
Ukrainian drones attacked energy facilities in Russia’s Astrakhan and Volgograd oblasts overnight on Feb. 3, causing a fire, according to local authorities.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:41 AM

Ukrainian FM calls Putin’s remarks on Zelensky’s legitimacy 'absurd.'

"Putin's remarks about the legitimacy of Ukraine's President are absurd. During his quarter-century stay in the Kremlin, Ukraine saw three presidents change in fair elections; President Trump returned for a second term after an impressive victory. This is democracy and legitimacy," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on Feb. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.