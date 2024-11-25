Ukraine can strike Russian territory with ATACMS missiles, White House confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine used U.S.-supplied longe-range ATACMS missile to strike targets inside Russia, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told journalists on Nov. 25.

The confirmation by Washington came days after reports that Kyiv launched ATACMS missiles at a military facility in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast. The strikes with Western-made missiles were also reported in Kursk Oblast.

"Right now, they (Ukrainian soldiers) have the ability to use ATACMS to defend themselves in an immediate-need basis. Understandably, that's taken place in and around Kursk Oblast," Kirby said.

"We did change the guidance and gave them guidance that they can use them to strike these particular types of targets."

Several media outlets reported on Nov. 17 that U.S. President Joe Biden permitted Ukraine to use its ATACMS missiles to strike against targets on Russian soil. According to some reports, this so far concerns only Russian and North Korean forces amassing in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The policy change follows Biden's previous hesitance to provide such weapons out of concern for escalating tensions with Russia.

Biden first eased the restrictions in May to allow Ukraine to use certain weaponry like HIMARS to strike at Russian troops just across the border in the wake of the Kharkiv offensive. Restrictions on ATACMS, tactical ballistic missiles with a range of 300 kilometers (190 miles), remained in place at the time.

Bloomberg reported on Nov. 20, citing a Western official familiar with the matter, that Ukraine has also struck targets inside Russia with British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles for the first time.