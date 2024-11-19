Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Kurakhove, War, Russia, Russian armed forces, Ukraine
Russia claims to capture village near Kurakhove, Kyiv hasn't confirmed

by Boldizsar Gyori November 19, 2024 12:54 PM 2 min read
This photograph shows damaged cars and buildings in the town of Kurakhove, located near the front line, in the Pokrovsk district of the eastern Donetsk region, on Oct. 8, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces claim to have taken the front-line village of Novoselydivka in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 19.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Novoselydivka lies some 7 kilometers (4 miles) north of Kurakhove, an important stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the area that has seen increasingly heavy Russian assaults in the past months.

If confirmed, this will be the latest village that the Russian forces took in their attempt to encircle Kurakhove by driving their forces towards Konstiantynopil with a north-south pincer movement.

The estimated Russian advance in Novoselydivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of Nov. 18, 2024, according to the DeepState monitoring service (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

With the best Ukrainian brigades holding Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Russian troops move forward along the Donetsk front line at a rate not seen since the early weeks of the war.

The victory of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in early November adds further uncertainty to Kyiv’s military prospects to hold its defenses across the 1,200-kilometer-long (750 miles) front line as doubt over Washington’s future military aid looms.

Outgoing President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use Western-supplied ATACMS to strike targets deep inside Russia may help in the short run but will not change the general course of the war, observers said.

Russian forces damage Kurakhove Reservoir dam in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine says
“This attack potentially threatens residents of settlements on the Vovcha River, both in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts,” Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
