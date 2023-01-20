Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Swiss Foreign Minister: Switzerland not against giving Russian assets to Ukraine but referendum may be needed

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 20, 2023 4:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that his country supports the idea of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction, but it would require "major legal adjustments."

According to Cassis, current Swiss legislation doesn't allow the confiscation of sanctioned assets, and a referendum may be needed to change this law.

"We can't just take money that doesn't belong to us because we think it's morally right… It's about finding the right mechanisms so that there are no side effects greater than the intended main effect - almost like in medicine," said Cassis, cited by Bloomberg.

Swiss banks have been critical of the proposal to redirect frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, according to NZZ news outlet. An unidentified representative of a large Swiss private bank told the publication that if the idea is implemented, it would be "the beginning of the end of the Swiss financial center."

Cassis told Tages-Anzeiger that Switzerland had frozen 7.5 billion francs ($8.2 billion) in Russian assets so far.

According to SECO, the agency overseeing sanctions, Swiss banks hold deposits of Russian nationals, natural persons, and legal entities amounting to about 46.1 billion francs ($48.15 billion). It is far less than the $213 billion estimated by the Swiss Bankers Association in March.

Bloomberg reported on Jan. 9 that Estonia was preparing to present a plan for seizing Russian assets and delivering funds under European Union sanctions to Ukraine. Poland and Finland backed the idea earlier.

On Dec. 22, the U.S. Senate approved an amendment allowing the transfer of seized assets belonging to Russian oligarchs to the people of Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.