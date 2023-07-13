Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Sweden, Ukraine agree to share intelligence, speed up aid delivery

by Martin Fornusek July 13, 2023 7:41 PM 2 min read
From left: Director General of the Defense Materiel Administration Göran Mårtensson, Swedish Minister for Defense Pål Jonson, Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 12, 2023. (Photo credit: Johan Hjelmstrand/Swedish Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish Defense Ministry announced on July 13 new agreements with Ukraine on intelligence sharing and speeding up military equipment delivery.

Under this framework, Stockholm and Kyiv will be able to share confidential information concerning JAS Gripen jet fighters and other military equipment.

Sweden has previously agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on its Gripen jets but stopped short of providing the aircraft itself.

As another part of the new deal, the Swedish Defense Ministry will enable Ukraine to purchase military materiel directly from Sweden's defense industry to speed up the process.

The deals were signed at the NATO Vilnius summit on July 12 by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Sweden's Defense Minister Pål Jonson, and Göran Mårtensson, the director of the Swedish Defense Ministry's procurement agency.

"With the signing of these agreements, we're taking further steps to help strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and enable the purchase of newly produced defense equipment direct from the industry," Jonson commented.

"We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes for them to win the war, regain their freedom and rebuild their country."

Representatives of Sweden and Ukraine, both seeking NATO membership, were present at the summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, which addressed both their entry bids and the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Although Ukraine did not receive the much-desired invitation, the Group of Seven has presented new security commitments to help Kyiv repel the Russian invasion and deter future aggression.

These commitments were supported in a joint statement by the leaders of the Nordic countries, including Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland.

Sweden pledges $23.5 million aid package, confirms fighter jet training for Ukraine
Sweden’s Defense Ministry announced on June 16 its 12th aid package for Ukraine worth $23.5 million. Among others, it will include training Ukrainian pilots on JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.