Ukraine, Sweden sign 'statement of intent' to start joint production of CV90 armored vehicles

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a "statement of intent" symbolizing the two countries' will to "strengthen cooperation in production, operation, training, and servicing" of the Swedish armored combat vehicles CV90.



The two leaders met during Zelensky's visit to Sweden on Aug. 19.

"Acknowledging that CV90 is a highly effective and modern combat vehicle, Sweden and Ukraine share the conviction that further cooperation on the CV90 platform will be mutually beneficial," reads the statement.

"This statement of intent, therefore, symbolizes Sweden's and Ukraine's will to strengthen cooperation in production, operation, training, and servicing of the CV90 platform."

Zelensky wrote on Telegram the two countries "will do everything possible to make the first CV90 produced in Ukraine appear as soon as possible."

"Our warriors have a lot of praise for the CV90 and are grateful not only because these machines keep guys moving forward but also because the CV90 helps save lives. Life is the most valuable thing," he said.

Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Sweden on a working visit to discuss further military aid with the country's leadership earlier in the day.

Zelensky was also set to meet with King Carl XVI, Queen Silvia, Swedish Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlén, and the heads of parliamentary parties.

The visit comes after the Swedish parliament announced on Aug. 17 that it had approved the transfer of 3.25 billion Swedish kronor (almost $300 million) in military aid to Ukraine, including munitions, spare parts, and vehicles.

The package reportedly includes ammunition and spare parts for CV90s and Archer artillery systems, as well as trucks and demining equipment.

"We are currently preparing the transfer of the new 13th package of Swedish military aid. This package contains what is important: ammunition for air defense and combat vehicles, spare parts for armored vehicles, and equipment for demining," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, he and Kristersson have also discussed Swedish JAS Gripen jet fighters during the visit.

"We also talked about another strong Swedish machine, the Gripen aircraft. This is the pride of Sweden. And I am sure that Gripens can make our freedom much more secure," Zelensky said, adding that Ukrainian pilots are already taking part in the the trials of the jets.

Sweden has previously agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on its Gripen jets but stopped short of pledging the aircraft itself.