Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Ukraine, Sweden sign 'statement of intent' to start joint production of CV90 armored vehicles

by Daria Shulzhenko August 19, 2023 6:39 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Sweden on Aug. 19, 2023. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a "statement of intent" symbolizing the two countries' will to "strengthen cooperation in production, operation, training, and servicing" of the Swedish armored combat vehicles CV90.  

The two leaders met during Zelensky's visit to Sweden on Aug. 19.

"Acknowledging that CV90 is a highly effective and modern combat vehicle, Sweden and Ukraine share the conviction that further cooperation on the CV90 platform will be mutually beneficial," reads the statement.

"This statement of intent, therefore, symbolizes Sweden's and Ukraine's will to strengthen cooperation in production, operation, training, and servicing of the CV90 platform."

Zelensky wrote on Telegram the two countries "will do everything possible to make the first CV90 produced in Ukraine appear as soon as possible."

"Our warriors have a lot of praise for the CV90 and are grateful not only because these machines keep guys moving forward but also because the CV90 helps save lives. Life is the most valuable thing," he said.

Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Sweden on a working visit to discuss further military aid with the country's leadership earlier in the day.

Zelensky was also set to meet with King Carl XVI, Queen Silvia, Swedish Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlén, and the heads of parliamentary parties.

The visit comes after the Swedish parliament announced on Aug. 17 that it had approved the transfer of 3.25 billion Swedish kronor (almost $300 million) in military aid to Ukraine, including munitions, spare parts, and vehicles.

The package reportedly includes ammunition and spare parts for CV90s and Archer artillery systems, as well as trucks and demining equipment.

"We are currently preparing the transfer of the new 13th package of Swedish military aid. This package contains what is important: ammunition for air defense and combat vehicles, spare parts for armored vehicles, and equipment for demining," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, he and Kristersson have also discussed Swedish JAS Gripen jet fighters during the visit.

"We also talked about another strong Swedish machine, the Gripen aircraft. This is the pride of Sweden. And I am sure that Gripens can make our freedom much more secure," Zelensky said, adding that Ukrainian pilots are already taking part in the the trials of the jets.

Sweden has previously agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on its Gripen jets but stopped short of pledging the aircraft itself.

Zelensky visits Sweden with first lady
President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Aug. 19 that he and First Lady Olena Zelenska are in Sweden on a working visit to discuss further military aid with the country’s leadership.
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
