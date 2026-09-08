Hungary kicks out 10 Russian diplomats as Moscow vows 'harsh' retaliation

Hungary has ordered 10 staff members of Russia's diplomatic mission to leave the country over activities Budapest said were incompatible with their diplomatic status, Foreign Minister Anita Orban announced on Sept. 8.

"The members of the Russian mission had engaged in activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention," Orban said, without providing further details. "This decision protects Hungary's security and sovereignty."

The expulsions mark a sharp shift in Budapest's approach toward Moscow following the election of Prime Minister Peter Magyar earlier this year, ending the Russia-friendly government of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Anita Orban said the decision did not mean Hungary was severing diplomatic relations with Russia. Budapest intends to continue dialogue with Moscow "with respect and adherence to the rules," she said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova promised that Moscow's response to the expulsions would be "harsh and painful."

The move follows growing signs of a change in Hungary's foreign policy. Budapest described Russia as a "threat to Europe and the global order" in guidelines for its delegation attending the UN General Assembly in September.

Hungary's government has adopted a more pro-European position than its predecessor. Viktor Orban was widely regarded as one of Europe's most Russia-friendly leaders.

The new government has also moved to restore relations with Kyiv, linking the effort to protecting the rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia. Budapest and Kyiv have taken several conciliatory steps toward one another in recent weeks.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha praised the decision to expel Russian diplomats as "very timely and sensible," saying it will "strengthen the security of Hungary."