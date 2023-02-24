Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Survey: 90% of Ukrainians support launching strikes on Russian territory

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in February 2023, 90% of Ukrainians believe it is necessary to launch strikes on Russian territory.

Thirty-eight percent of those surveyed believe that it is necessary to target military infrastructure, while 39% believe that targeting both military sites and energy infrastructure is necessary.

Thirteen percent of those surveyed call for indiscriminate strikes on Russian territory, as Russia does to Ukraine. Seven percent of those surveyed were against launching retaliatory strikes against Russia, fearing escalation.

The survey notes that the biggest support for launching strikes on Russian territory comes from the east of Ukraine, which has suffered the brunt of Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
