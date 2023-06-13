Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Stoltenberg: Ukraine already gaining ground in counteroffensive

by Kate Tsurkan June 13, 2023 6:59 PM 1 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 3, 2023. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is already gaining ground against Russia, and although the counteroffensive is in its early stages, this shows that military support for Ukraine is vital, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told USA Today on June 12.

"We need to be prepared that this offensive will be bloody and difficult," Stoltenberg said. "The Russians have had time to build — they're quite heavy defensive lines, and to breach them is a demanding task.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 10 during a press conference in Kyiv that the counteroffensive was underway.

The long-anticipated counteroffensive is widely regarded as a crucial turning point for Ukraine, as it seeks to regain control of its territory from Russia while also avoiding pressure to make concessions to Russia during negotiations.

Ukrainian forces have already confirmed the liberation of several villages formerly occupied by Russia in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, and the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 12 that Russian forces were failing to make gains in parts of Donetsk Oblast.

Author: Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
