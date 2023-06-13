Stoltenberg: Ukraine already gaining ground in counteroffensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is already gaining ground against Russia, and although the counteroffensive is in its early stages, this shows that military support for Ukraine is vital, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told USA Today on June 12.

"We need to be prepared that this offensive will be bloody and difficult," Stoltenberg said. "The Russians have had time to build — they're quite heavy defensive lines, and to breach them is a demanding task.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 10 during a press conference in Kyiv that the counteroffensive was underway.

The long-anticipated counteroffensive is widely regarded as a crucial turning point for Ukraine, as it seeks to regain control of its territory from Russia while also avoiding pressure to make concessions to Russia during negotiations.

Ukrainian forces have already confirmed the liberation of several villages formerly occupied by Russia in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, and the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 12 that Russian forces were failing to make gains in parts of Donetsk Oblast.