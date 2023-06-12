Ukraine's military confirms liberation of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces liberated the village of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 4, the Separate Zaporizhzhia Territorial Defense Brigade confirmed on June 12.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote yesterday about the settlement's liberation, citing Ukrainian and Russian sources.

Novodarivka was reportedly liberated in combined efforts by a mechanized unit and a combined unit of the Zaporizhzhia Brigade.

According to the announcement, numerous attempts by Russian forces to regain the settlement were unsuccessful.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukrainian troops advanced from 300 to 1,500 meters in two directions in the south.

In the east, the military confirmed the liberation of Storozheve, Donetsk Oblast on June 12, and Blahodatne, Neskuchne, and Makarivka in the same oblast on June 11.

The reports about Ukraine's gains came shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky said the much-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces was already ongoing.

According to the ISW, Russia is downplaying recent Ukrainian advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, referring to them as capturing "grey zones."