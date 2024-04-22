Skip to content
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, Polish border blockade, farmer protests, Polish-Ukrainian relations, Business
State Customs Service: Polish protesters stop blockade at Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2024 3:24 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian drivers wait near their trucks, blocked by Polish protesters near the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing Yahodyn-Dorohusk on Nov. 25, 2023, in Yahodyn, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Polish protesters ended their blockade at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing at the Polish-Ukrainian border, Ukraine's State Customs Service said on April 22.

Polish farmers began blocking trucks at several border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

The State Customs Service said that traffic had resumed in both directions as of 1:40 p.m. local time.

Valentyna Chernysh, a spokesperson for Volyn Oblast's customs office, told Suspilne that 400 trucks were waiting on the Polish side of the border, with another 140 in an electronic queue.

While the border blockades appear to be diminishing, the State Customs Service said on April 17 that Polish protesters planned to block the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing for two days.

The temporary renewal of the blockade went ahead as planned, causing 1,500 trucks to wait in line in Poland on April 18.

The ongoing tension at the border has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:44 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 6 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 5 of the 7 Shahed-type drones, as well as one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone, that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on April 22.
11:40 PM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in seven separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 21. There were no casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure.
