State Customs Service: Polish protesters stop blockade at Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing

Polish protesters ended their blockade at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk crossing at the Polish-Ukrainian border, Ukraine's State Customs Service said on April 22.

Polish farmers began blocking trucks at several border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

The State Customs Service said that traffic had resumed in both directions as of 1:40 p.m. local time.

Valentyna Chernysh, a spokesperson for Volyn Oblast's customs office, told Suspilne that 400 trucks were waiting on the Polish side of the border, with another 140 in an electronic queue.

While the border blockades appear to be diminishing, the State Customs Service said on April 17 that Polish protesters planned to block the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing for two days.

The temporary renewal of the blockade went ahead as planned, causing 1,500 trucks to wait in line in Poland on April 18.

The ongoing tension at the border has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.