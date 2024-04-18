Border Guard: Polish farmers renew blockade at 2 border crossings with Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Protesting Polish farmers have temporarily renewed the blockade of trucks at the Korczowa-Krakovets and Medyka-Shehyni crossings on the Ukrainian border, Ukraine's Border Guard Service said on April 18.

The farmers began blocking trucks at several border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal. Despite ongoing negotiations between Kyiv and Warsaw, no satisfactory resolution has been achieved so far.

The protesters are expected to block trucks heading to Ukraine via Korczowa-Krakovets until the morning of April 20 and cargo vehicles going through Medyka-Shehyni in both directions until early April 19.

As of the morning of April 18, the Border Guard Service recorded 1,500 trucks waiting in line on the Polish territory.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Poland on March 28 to meet with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, and discuss agricultural trade between the two countries.

The two officials agreed to search for "mutually satisfactory solutions," such as a verification and control system for trade in agricultural goods.

Earlier this month, Poland and Ukraine established a Council for Cooperation to deal with bilateral Polish-Ukrainian relations and aid Ukraine's reconstruction.