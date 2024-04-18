Skip to content
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, Polish border blockade, Business, Agriculture
Border Guard: Polish farmers renew blockade at 2 border crossings with Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2024 11:26 PM 1 min read
Hundreds of trucks wait in line as an ongoing blockade by Polish farmers continues on the Dorohusk Polish-Ukrainian border crossing on Feb. 20, 2024, in Dorohusk, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
Protesting Polish farmers have temporarily renewed the blockade of trucks at the Korczowa-Krakovets and Medyka-Shehyni crossings on the Ukrainian border, Ukraine's Border Guard Service said on April 18.

The farmers began blocking trucks at several border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal. Despite ongoing negotiations between Kyiv and Warsaw, no satisfactory resolution has been achieved so far.

The protesters are expected to block trucks heading to Ukraine via Korczowa-Krakovets until the morning of April 20 and cargo vehicles going through Medyka-Shehyni in both directions until early April 19.

As of the morning of April 18, the Border Guard Service recorded 1,500 trucks waiting in line on the Polish territory.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Poland on March 28 to meet with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, and discuss agricultural trade between the two countries.

The two officials agreed to search for "mutually satisfactory solutions," such as a verification and control system for trade in agricultural goods.

Earlier this month, Poland and Ukraine established a Council for Cooperation to deal with bilateral Polish-Ukrainian relations and aid Ukraine's reconstruction.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:44 PM

IMF: Ukraine needs $42 billion in budget support for 2024.

Speaking in Washington, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was "confident" this would be achieved but added that fully addressing the country’s economic problems would require ending Russia's full-scale invasion.
9:35 PM

US House Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

"We're going to do what's necessary to make sure the national security bill gets over the finish line," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "It's not Johnson's foreign aid package. It's America's foreign aid package in terms of meeting our national security needs."
3:55 PM

Borrell calls on EU states to send anti-missile systems to Ukraine.

"We have Patriots, we have anti-missile systems. We have to take them (out) from our barracks where they are just in case and send them to Ukraine where the war is raging," Josep Borrell told reporters after a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting on the island of Capri.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.