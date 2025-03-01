Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

NATO Secretary General calls for Zelensky to 'restore relationship' with Trump following Oval Office clash

by Dmytro Basmat March 1, 2025 7:25 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte looks on as he answers journalists' questions during a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 3, 2024. (John Thys / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on March 1 for President Volodymyr Zelensky to mend relations with U.S. President Donald Trump following a tense exchange in White House a day prior.

Zelensky left Washington early without signing a mineral deal with the United States following a tense argument in front of journalists between the two leaders. Trump later reportedly ordered his officials to tell the Ukrainian delegation to leave the White House, despite protest from the Ukrainians.

Speaking to the BBC, Rutte said that it was "important that President Zelensky finds a way to restore his relationship with the American president and with the senior American leadership team."

Rutte, who said he has spoken to Zelensky twice since the incident, called the public argument "unfortunate." The secretary general added that "we really have to give Trump credit," for providing weapons to Ukraine during Trump's first term in office, adding that that U.S. commands "respect" for their support.

Rutte's comments come as a number of European leaders on Feb. 28 reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and Zelensky.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the EU's commitment to stepping up assistance to Ukraine, enabling the country to continue resisting the aggressor.

"Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It's up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge," Kallas posted on X.

Following the tense exchange, Zelensky appeared on Fox News to attempt to mend any fractured relations that may have emerged with Trump.

"We are very close partners," Zelensky told Fox News. "I think this kind of spat is not good for both sides."

Ukraine's president told Fox News' Bret Baier that he doesn’t feel he needs to apologize to Trump after a heated exchange at the White House. "No, I respect president, and I respect American people, and I think that we have to be very open and very honest and I’m not sure that we did something bad," Zelensky said. "I think some things we have to discuss out of media with all respect to democracy and free media."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later called for Zelensky to apologize for how the meeting unfolded, questioning whether the Ukrainian leader was truly committed to peace.

When asked if Zelensky though the relationship could be salvaged following the tense exchange, Zelensky replied: "Yes, of course, because it's more than to the president. It's a historical relations between our people."

‘This kind of spat is not good for both sides,’ Zelensky says following Oval Office clash with Trump
“We want peace... that’s why I visited President Trump,” Zelensky said following a heated exchange in the White House, adding that he hopes that Trump would show stronger support for Ukraine rather than positioning himself as a mediator in the war.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat



Author: Dmytro Basmat
