News Feed, South Korea, NATO summit, Ukraine, Humanitarian aid
South Korea to double contributions to NATO's Ukraine fund

by Martin Fornusek July 12, 2024 10:56 AM 1 min read
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a meeting of the heads of state of the North Atlantic Council, Indo-Pacifc Partners, and the European Union during the 2024 NATO Summit on July 11, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

South Korea plans to double its contributions to NATO's trust fund for Ukraine to $24 million in 2025, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on July 11, Yonhap news agency reported.

The president made the announcement during a NATO summit in Washington, where the allies gathered to discuss further support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

"(South Korea) will continue to provide security support, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction assistance (to Ukraine)," Yoon said.

"Next year, we will double our contribution to NATO's Ukraine Trust Fund compared to this year."

Seoul donated $12 million to the NATO-Ukraine Trust Fund for healthcare and rehabilitation of injured soldiers in 2024.

South Korea has provided Kyiv with extensive economic and humanitarian aid, pledging $300 million in short-term aid in 2024 and $2 billion in long-term loan interest loans.

While initially refusing to provide direct lethal military support, the country recently said it is revising this stance in light of deepening cooperation between Russia and North Korea, its chief rival.

Media reports emerged in 2023 that South Korea, a major arms producer, is indirectly supplying Ukraine with artillery shells via the U.S., but Seoul has denied this claim.

NATO summit ends with 32 countries signing Ukraine Compact
“This historic Compact creates a unified and comprehensive security architecture to support Ukraine today and in the future, in war and in peace,” a White House press briefing said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky to address US governors in Utah.

The surprise visit to Utah comes after Zelensky's stay in Washington, D.C., for the annual NATO summit. The allies gathered in the U.S. capital to outline further support for Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression.
