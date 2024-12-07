Situation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 'difficult,' but 'predicted,' Freedom of Russia Legion spokesperson says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The situation on the Zaporizhzhia front is becoming "very difficult and tense," but the development was "predicted," Freedom of Russia Legion spokesperson Kostiantyn Denysov said on Dec. 7.

"Their infantry assault groups are trying to find weaknesses in our defenses," he said in an interview with KYIV24.

"Under the cover of armored vehicles, they are trying to figure out how to confront tanks and armored personnel carriers."

The comment comes after a series of warnings about, and attacks on, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is becoming an increasingly active part of the frontline.

Denysov said the Russian attacks were still causing difficulties, but added "all this was predicted" as it is a repeat of a pattern observed previously.

"They trained their infantry and practiced with armored vehicles," he said.

"We all understood very well why they were doing all this, and we can already see that they are gradually starting to send bigger groups to attack."

The Freedom of Russia Legion, made up of Russian nationals opposed to the Kremlin, has been actively involved in operations on several fronts, including Zaporizhzhia.

President Zelensky said on Nov. 25 that Ukraine was "aware of the existence of threats" in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Assault groups arrived in November, and Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attempted offensive in the oblast.Ukraine has been building heavy fortifications just in preparations for a potential Russian offensive in the region.