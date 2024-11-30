Construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhia nearly complete, governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhia and nearby settlements is nearly finished, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Nov. 30.

Ukraine has been building heavy fortifications near the city of Zaporizhzhia in preparations for a potential Russian offensive in the region.

"We are completing the next stage of fortification construction. ... The multi-level defense of Zaporizhzhia and nearby settlements is almost complete," Fedorov said via Telegram.

Fedorov said the designs for the fortifications have been "significantly improved" compared to previous versions and that the modernized defenses are particularly adept at repelling drone attacks.

Fedorov's announcement comes after warnings from Kyiv of a possible Russian push in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 25 that Ukraine is tracking Russian troop movement in the southern region, and has observed "existing threats."

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Southern Command, said on Nov. 11 that Russia could launch a renewed offensive on Zaporizhzhia Oblast "any day." Russia has also begun deploying assault groups to frontline positions in region, Voloshyn said.

Russia is also carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, with attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in Donetsk Oblast toward the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Russia is currently advancing at its fastest rate since 2022, according to analysts from the independent Russian outlet Agentstvo.