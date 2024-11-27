Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, War, Russia, National Guard
Ukrainian soldiers repel attempted Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia sector, National Guard commander says

by Kateryna Denisova November 27, 2024 5:25 PM 2 min read
The footage shared on Nov. 27, 2024, showing Ukrainian forces repelling a Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia sector. (Oleksandr Pivnenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attempted Russian offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector, General Oleksandr Pivnenko, the commander of Ukraine's National Guard, said on Nov.27.

In early October, Russian troops reportedly renewed their attack in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Kyiv warned of a potential Russian push in the southern region, saying Moscow was deploying trained assault groups to front-line positions in mid-November.

Ukraine's Spartan Brigade aerial reconnaissance spotted Russian troops planning to attack the National Guard positions with an infantry group in advance, Pivnenko said, sharing footage showing the attack.

He did not specify the scale of the attack or the number of Russian troops involved in the offensive.

According to the commander, Russia is mostly trying to conduct assaults and reconnaissance attacks in the Zaporizhzhia sector with infantry groups consisting of 3 to 10 people.

"The enemy rarely uses equipment," Pivnenko said. "But our soldiers destroy enemy personnel and firepower quickly and accurately."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov.25 that Ukraine "sees the existing threats" in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, with attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in Donetsk Oblast toward the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Once liberated Kupiansk braces for worst as Russian troops approach, and future Western support looks uncertain
Volodymyr paused his Sunday stroll from a shopping center in Kupiansk to take pictures of rubble from a Russian strike that almost killed his wife late last month. “It was broad daylight when they struck,” he said. “Our only luck was that my wife was in the kitchen, so
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Kateryna Denisova
