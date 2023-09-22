Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another 1.5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2023 2:48 PM 1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Thomas Imo via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine was transferred another 1.5 billion euros (about $1.6 billion) installment of the European Union’s macro-financial assistance package, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Twitter on Sept. 22.

It was the eighth such disbursement, out of a total of 18 billion euros, that the European Council pledged in December 2022. The tranches have been distributed in installments throughout the year, with the previous transfer occurring on Aug. 22.

The 18 billion euro support package aims to assist Ukraine with paying for essential public services, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and restoring critical infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks.

Shmyhal noted that in 2023, so far, the European Union has provided 13.5 billion euros in budgetary support to Ukraine and almost 70 billion euros since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

PM Shmyhal: Ukraine to spend $48 billion on armed forces in 2023
Ukraine will spend Hr 1.8 trillion (about $48 billion) from the state budget on the defense and security forces in 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Aug. 3.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.