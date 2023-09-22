Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another 1.5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine was transferred another 1.5 billion euros (about $1.6 billion) installment of the European Union’s macro-financial assistance package, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Twitter on Sept. 22.

It was the eighth such disbursement, out of a total of 18 billion euros, that the European Council pledged in December 2022. The tranches have been distributed in installments throughout the year, with the previous transfer occurring on Aug. 22.

The 18 billion euro support package aims to assist Ukraine with paying for essential public services, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and restoring critical infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks.

Shmyhal noted that in 2023, so far, the European Union has provided 13.5 billion euros in budgetary support to Ukraine and almost 70 billion euros since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.