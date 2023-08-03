Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
PM Shmyhal: Ukraine to spend $48 billion on armed forces in 2023

by Dinara Khalilova August 3, 2023 10:34 PM 1 min read
Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, UK, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will spend Hr 1.8 trillion (about $48 billion) from the state budget on the defense and security forces in 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Aug. 3.

Shmyhal added that for humanitarian and social payments, Kyiv received assistance from international partners. Ukraine has obtained $28 billion of such funds this year and $31 billion in 2022.

"It is essential that Ukraine maintains macro-financial stability. This gives us a base for rapid recovery after the war's end and an opportunity to replenish the budget to support the Armed Forces," the prime minister said.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine lost about 30% of its economy and 3.5 million jobs in the first year of Russia's full-scale war.

"But the losses to the economy were less than predicted. The business has adapted and continues to do so. It needs our help. This year, we expect even a slight increase," he added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that Kyiv had allocated more than $32 billion to defense in 2022.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
