News Feed, Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, Janet Yellen, United States, US assistance to Ukraine
PM Shmyhal meets with US Treasury Secretary Yellen

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2024 2:32 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (R) and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) at a meeting in Washington, D.C., on April 17, 2024. (Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal/X)
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington on April 17, where they held talks on the long-awaited U.S. aid bill for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the ongoing debate on confiscating frozen Russian assets.

Shmyhal said he was "counting on the swift unblocking of the aid package for Ukraine in Congress."

The previous day, Shmyhal met with U.S. business leaders in Washington in order to discuss continued cooperation between the two countries.

After months of delays, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on April 17 that he would move forward with votes in Congress on a series of foreign aid bills for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

Despite the pressure from hardline Republicans opposed to further aid for Ukraine, Johnson said the vote on aid for Ukraine would be held on April 20.

In comments following the meeting with Shmyhal and Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, Yellen said that the failure of congressional Republicans to act on Ukraine aid for the past six months "has been inexcusable and detrimental to our national security."

"Every moment of delay by House Republicans strengthens (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and emboldens America's adversaries around the world who are closely watching to see if ... the United States, maintains its resolve to support a democratic Ukraine as it fends off an autocratic Russia," she added.

Speaker Johnson advances aid bills, but time running out as Ukraine’s supplies dry up
After six grueling months, the U.S. House of Representatives may finally be preparing to vote on a new aid package for Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on April 16 that following new rounds of talks with House Republicans, he planned to advance three separate aid packages for Ukraine,
The Kyiv IndependentMark Temnycky
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
