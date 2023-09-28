Shelling near Kherson injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the village of Antonivka, a suburb of the city of Kherson, injured two women and a man, Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, reported on Telegram on Sept. 28.

At the time of publication, the severity of their injuries is unclear, but the three civilians were taken to a local hospital, Mrochko said.

A video of the aftermath of the attack shared on Telegram showed smoke and damage to buildings. The extent of the destruction has not yet been reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks are an almost daily occurrence, often resulting in civilian injuries or deaths.

Russian forces on Sept. 26 struck Kherson Oblast 93 times, firing 491 projectiles from various weapons, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Six people were killed and 10 were wounded.

The attacks reportedly damaged an administration building, several educational institutions, a communal building, a dormitory, a pharmacy, a business, and a market.